3rd October is not only a date but the name of a township inside Ashalaja in the Ga West Municipality

As fate would have it, the 3rd October community got flooded for the first time in years on 3rd October, 2022

Speaking to YEN.com.gh an affected resident could not hide her amazement at the coincidence

An interesting twist of fate has been witnessed in the Ga West Municipality recently after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) spilled excess water.

As YEN.com.gh reported, the dam had witnessed a downpour that was threatening the safety of the dam and residents in adjoining communities.

In order to ease the situation, the dam was opened and the water let out. Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu and Ashalaja were all affected.

Photos of residents attempting to escape flood Photo credit: @todayesterday

Strikingly, one of the communities located inside Ashalaja is called 3rd October and the incident affected them on 3rd October, 2022.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, one native of 3rd October who wants to be referred to simply as Joyceline indicated:

"We have never experienced this before. There have been heavy downpours throughout the several years I've been here but this is my first time seeing something like this. Luckily, the water did not enter my room but my husband and the kids had to lodge at another location on the night of 3rd October because the water was rising and we did not know how the night with unfold. The amazing thing is that this town is called 3rd October.

Thousands of residents were affected by the spillage of the Weija Dam after torrential rains over the weekend caused the level of the dam to rise above 46 feet to 48 feet.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh suggests that NADMO and Municipal authorities have made their way to the affected places to offer help to the displaced residents.

Kind man carries physically challenged woman through flood amid Weija Dam spillage; peeps emotional

Meanwhile, an emotional video of a man carrying a physically challenged woman into a vehicle to safety amid the Weija Dam spillage has evoked emotions on social media.

Hundreds of residents, including children, mothers, and persons living with disabilities, are fleeing their homes in Ashbread in Weija in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana following a spillage of the Weija Dam.

Some of the most affected places following the spillage include the Weija Dam site, Oblogo, Tetegu, Ashalaja, and the road from Old Barrier to Ashbread.

