An Europian man has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for two offenses

The man had been spotted taking a wrong u-turn only for him to try bribing the police when he was caught

A video of him explaining what informed his decision has gone viral on social media

A foreign man from Europe was arrested by the Ghana police for making a wrong u-turn and going a step further to attempt to bribe his way out.

In a video report shared on the Facebook handle of Citi 97.3 FM, the man was spotted explaining that he was under great pressure, which is why he wanted a quick way out.

He stated he was taking some ministers from his home countries to the ministry of foreign affairs for a meeting.

One of the policemen sighted at the site of the incident was seen explaining to the foreigner that his perception of the Ghanaian police needed an upgrade.

"The issue is, when you try to offer this to the police officer, you are trying to portray to the visitors in the Ghana that, that is the conduct of police here. The perception you have that when you are arrested by the police, you can give out money is not the best," the Ghanaian policeman told him.

It is indicated that the money (400 Cedis which he tried to give to the police) was tendered in as evidence which will be taken to the police station with proper charges leveled against him and presented before the court.

