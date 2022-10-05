A video has shown how a student had his hands glued to a sculpture reportedly made by his teacher

The footage that was taken at Sogasco in the Volta Region demonstrates how traditional artifacts sometimes contain powers

It is alleged that the student in question doubted what the tutor said and decided to experiment for himself

A bizarre video is heaping reactions on social media as it captures a confounding moment when a student was trying to remove his hand from a sculpture.

In the caption of the video that was shared on the Facebook handle of the page called Ghana: Pride of Africa Culture, it is alleged that the artifact was molded by a teacher at Sogakope Senior High School

According to the report, the teacher had warned the students not to allow their hands to touch the artwork because it contained powers but one of them decided not to pay heed.

Students from Sogasco struggling to remove hand from sculpture Photo credit: jeffbergen via Getty Images; Ghana, Pride of Africa Culture via Facebook

Source: UGC

"The said teacher was teaching them about how powerful Africans were in the past with their artworks and that , most of our indigenous sculpture works possess some sort of natural powers . In contrary to that belief, the students were challenging the teacher and got his hand glued to it ," the report said.

Reactions on social media

Below were some of the popular comments shared under the video by Ghanaians.

Noble Camilla Chinyere indicated:

Those other guys at the extreme, why ain't they helping . Wonders shall never end in manipulating people's mind on social media in things that doesn't exist.

Gracee Isah commented:

This is the kind of power that render Africa powerless, household wickedness and witchcraft altars unseen force that has brought so much harm than good.

Alexander Aforijiku Adeshina stated:

It's just funny! Africa has these great powers and yet she is still whooping in abject poverty ☹

Watch the video below

Drama ensues in Central Region as family arrive at mortuary to find that their corpse is missing

In another bizarre video, the family of Linda Oburi Akufo, a woman who died and was kept in a mortuary at the Assin-Fosu St Francis Xavier Hospital, has been spotted throwing tantrums in a viral video.

In a report covered by Akosua Akyiree Kumiwaa of UTV, the family members who were dressed in funeral cloth were seen wailing as they found out that the corpse they were expecting to bury was said to have gone missing.

"The family had been visiting the mortuary quite regularly to check on their corpse but on the day they were expecting to bury the deceased, they were told that the guards could not locate the body," Akosua reported from Nuanua Asubone.

Source: YEN.com.gh