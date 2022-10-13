Famous Ghanaian priestess turned pastor, Nana Agradaa, reappeared before the court for the second time, and the court has remanded her again

This comes days after it was alleged that she scammed thousands of her church members in a money laundering scheme called 'Sika Gari'

Ghanaians have taken to social media with their concerns, as some claim, she is living a good life in jail after she appeared in court looking stylish

A popular fetish priestess who repented to become a pastor, Nana Agradaa, has been remanded again after she appeared before the court for the second time.

Nana Agradaa in court. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

This comes after she was arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for allegedly scamming her thousands of people who attended her church for all night service in hopes of doubling their money.

She reappeared before the court on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and the court remanded her again into police custody.

According to sources, she is set to reappear before the court for the third time on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Some reactions from Netizens as Nana Agrada is remanded again

joeway88:

She has taken advantage of the vulnerable for too long. She's finally been Damparised I don't wish jail on anyone, but anyone who knows right and does wrong must be dealt with by the law. # justice for the victims..

charly_dgh:

Ei na how did she get time and a mirror to do makeup? Medafom

ced_eunice:

My problem is how is she doing the make-up in police custody

kwamezack_:

It’s sad this woman is arrested, she needs to be praised for that because ignorance is killing Ghanaians

teenns_arena:

She’s still slaying despite being in police custody. I think the system being liniment on her. Who else agrees?

Nana Agradaa: Video Of The Repented Priestess Showing Bundles Of Cedi Notes Meant For Church Members Pops

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian fetish priestess-turned-pastor Nana Agradaa is again in the news for allegedly scamming her church members.

In a video that formed the basis for the scam, she urged her church members to come for an all-night at her church situated at Weija on October 7, 2022.

According to her church members, the video was played on a giant screen at church, and it sought to announce to the congregation that there would be a doubling of their offertory after the all-night service.

Flaunting bundles of GH₵ 200 notes in a video, she told her church members that the money was proof that their money would be doubled.

