OB Amponsah and Clemento Suarez made Nana Ama McBrown and her panel cracked up on United Showbiz

The two comedians were speaking about Black Sherif and Asiedu Nketia in the 2-minute video

OB started the session describing the impression he had watching Black Sherif's Soja video and then Clemento joined in

Talented Ghanaian comedians, OB Amponsah and Clemento Suarez, were on United Showbiz, and made sure they entertained the panel to the maximum.

In a video that was later shared on the Facebook handle of UTV Ghana, the comedy duo were seen speaking about Black Sherif and NDC's Asiedu Nketia.

OB Amponsah started off saying that Black Sherif needs to start advertising for a brand that sells products to help people slim down because his Soja Soja video was just something else.

Photos of A-Plus, Clemento Suarez and OB Amponsah on United Showbiz Photo credit: United Showbiz

Source: Facebook

According to OB, when he saw Black Sherif in the viral video, he thought it was his back that was facing the camera only to realize later that it was his front.

The panel could not handle the humour that OB described the scene with. Clemento Suarez then came in with all seriousness to criticize his friend for disrespecting Asiedu Nketia.

"How can you say that Black Sherif should be the one to do the ad when he was born in 2002? Don't you have any iota of respect for Asiedu Nketia?" Clemento said in another rib-cracking manner.

Watch the video below

Nana Ama McBrown: Actress Shows Off Her Football Skills; Jams To Black Sherif's Soja

In another publication, the affable Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has once again won hearts with her bubbly nature and jovialness.

The actress, in a video, showed off her soccer skills as she juggled a football effortlessly, leaving many in awe of her talent.

The actress was in a Hisense showroom while she had fun with the ball. She looked dapper in an ash t-shirt, black jeans and black timberland boots.

She played Black Sherif's newly released song, Soja, in the background. She performed the tune in between her football session. She would pause for a bit and sing the melodious tune.

Source: YEN.com.gh