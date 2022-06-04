Freemasons, an ancient secret society championing human progress, continue to pique the interest of Ghanaians from all walks of life

In Ghana, some members of society wield enormous power with the positions they hold at public or private institutions

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of lesser-known Freemasons in Ghana and what members and the society as a whole contribute to the country

The interest generated by a recent photo of Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin wearing the famous Masonic apron demonstrates that many Ghanaians remain highly fascinated by the secret society.

Ayikoi Otoo (sitting, second from right) and other high ranking Freemasons in Ghana at the installation of the MD for Kempinski, Manish Nambiar. Source: UGC/Grand Lodge of Ghana

Some deep digging has found that Freemasons hold very high positions in both public and private institutions but whose membership is unknown.

YEN.com.gh presents 10 members of the Freemason in top positions in Ghana and how their membership in this ancient secret society contributes to national development.

1. Dr Ernest Addison

BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison. Source: Facebook/@MastercardFoundation

The Governor of the Bank calls the shot at Ghana’s central bank. He has been an active member of the Freemason for many years.

2. Nana Otuo Siriboe

Nana Otuo Siriboe is Chair of the Council of State. Source: Facebook/@Donal.smith.177

The Chairman of the Council of State is among the prominent traditional rulers who have been admitted into the secret society.

3. Ayikoi Otoo

Ayikoi Otoo is Ghana's Ambassador to Canada. Source: Facebook/@rodney.nkrumahboateng

The accomplished lawyer and politician was once Ghana’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice under former president John Agyekum Kufour. He is currently Ghana's high commissioner to Canada.

4. Albert Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah. Source: Facebook/@albert.kandapaah.56

Currently the Minister of National Security, Mr Kan-Dapaah is also a chartered accountant. He has been an active member of the Freemason for many years.

5. Papa Owusu-Ankomah

Papa Owusu-Ankomah is Ghana envoy to UK and Ireland. Source: Facebook/@papa.owusuankomah.7

Papa Owusu-Ankomah is an accomplished lawyer and a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He is currently Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland.

6. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah is Transport Minister. Source: Facebook/@augustine.baffoejunior

The NPP politician is among the less-known personalities who wield significant influence within the governing party. He is currently a cabinet minister and the Minister for Transport.

7. Philip Addison

Philip Addison is a renowned lawyer. Source: Facebook/@philip.addison

The experienced lawyer and politician burst onto the public scene during the 2012 Election Petition as lead council for Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. He is a Senior Partner and co-founder of Addison Bright Sloane.

8. Titus Glover

Titus Glover is MP for Tema East. Source: Facebook/@nii.titusglover

Mr Glover has been a long-time member of the Freemason but not many people know. He is currently the NPP Member of Parliament for Tema East and Deputy Minister of Transport.

9. Stephen Anti

Stephen Anti is a PR expert. Source: Facebook/@stephen.anti.1

The experienced journalist and Public Relations expert is among the names only a few people associate with Freemason activism in Ghana. But he remains an active member of the powerful secret society

10. Dr. Nortey Omaboe

Dr. Nortey Omaboe is an economist. Source: UGC/@GCNet

The Economist and Corporate Strategy Consultant heads ENOA Ltd as CEO. His firm collaborates with a wide range of international institutions and individuals with strategic business interests in Africa.

How Freemasons contribute to Ghana’s development

Freemasonry remains one of the world’s largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations. Its members come from all walks of life and meet as equals, irrespective of their faith, ethnic group or position in society.

The most important contribution of Freemasonry to any society is inherent in what members call "The Character of a Freemason."

Real Masons are enjoined to distinguish themselves by the uniform unrestrained goodness of his conduct. Masons believe that other men are honest in fear of punishment that the law might impose. Other men are religious in expectation of being rewarded, or because they dread punishment in hell.

However, Freemasons say they remain just and fair even if there were no laws, human or divine except those written in their heart the Creator. So in an ideal situation, tolerance, fairness, justice, and a firm aspiration to give off their best in all endeavours remain important character traits of a Mason.

But collectively, Freemasons in Ghana do numerous charity works. At the height of the pandemic in Ghana, the organisation made numerous donations to state institutions. The Grand Lodge of Freemasons in Ghana made a donation of GH¢100,000 to support the construction of the Covid-19 infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

They also donated an ultra-low freezer and test kits to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to support their work. Freemasons also donate blood constantly to feed the blood bank of the National Blood Service.

Freemasonry is not about human sacrifices - Ghana Lodge

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Grand Lodge of Ghana has rubbished claims and perceptions that Freemasonry has been engaging in human and other sacrifices for wealth and power.

Per report sighted by on Graphic.com.gh, the group is not happy with respect to perception that their main objective is about human sacrifices.

According to the mother body of Freemasons in Ghana, the group has unfortunately become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.

