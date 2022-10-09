The Ghana Police Service has arrested Nana Agradaa, the renowned fetish priestess who repented to be called Evangelist Mama Pat.

Nana Agradaa, known in private life as Patricia Asiedu, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Her arrest follows allegations that she had scammed some members of her church, Heaven Way Church.

Nana Agradaa has been arrested by the police

Source: Instagram

A statement from the police indicates that some members of the public had accused Agradaa of a money doubling scam.

"The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

The suspect is currently assisting police investigation.

Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation," the police said.

