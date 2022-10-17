Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has commended people who have linked their SIM cards to their Ghana Cards but says people whose SIMs are not registered will be punished

She has vowed to block all such unregistered SIM cards by the end of October 2022

She also cautioned all SIM card vendors against pre-registering and selling SIM cards because it was an offence

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has announced that by October 31, people who have linked their Ghana Cards to their SIMs but have not fully registered their SIMs will be punished.

In a statement signed by the minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the SIMs that have not been registered will blocked from the end of October.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is Minister for Communications and Digitalisation. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

“This is not an extension of the deadline but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process. If they have any peculiar challenges, they should contact the NCA.

“These good people have the Ghana card, have started the process and will be encouraged to complete it with this gentle reminder. All other unregistered SIMs will also be blocked progressively,” the statement explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also stated that the NCA is in discussions with the National Identification Authority (NIA) on registered amputees and other categories of persons and will make an announcement shortly on arrangements made to accommodate them.

“The provision made earlier for SIMs active outside Ghana and diplomats still stands,” she stressed.

The statement also said all data-only SIMs including those issued by Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol, and any institution such as ECG, have up to the end of November to complete registration.

“Some people have registered more than ten (10) SIM Cards for personal use and the database has identified it and will clean it up. They should, as a matter of urgency, delink the unwanted SIM Cards immediately because any excess SIM Cards over the individual limit of 10 SIMs per person will be removed from the database and blocked. This will also address issues of pre-registered SIMS,” the statement warned.

She also cautioned all SIM card vendors against pre-registering and selling SIM cards because it was an offence.

The statement disclosed that the NCA has been directed to conduct mystery shopping and enforce the law against those miscreants.

Decision To Block Unregistered SIMs Withdrawn

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the NCA secretly withdraw an ealier directive to mobile network operators to block unregistered SIM cards from making calls.

This follows a backlash from a section of the public.

Many Ghanaians said they had not yet acquired the Ghana Card that they will use for the registration, while others claimed their SIMs were blocked despite registering their number.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh