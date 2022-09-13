The NCA has secretly withdrawn a directive to mobile network operators to block unregistered SIM cards from making calls

The decision to withdraw the directive follows a backlash from a section of the public over the directive

Many members of the public say they had not yet acquired the Ghana Card that they will use for the registration, while others claimed their SIMs were blocked despite registering their numbers

It has emerged that the National Communications Authority (NCA) has withdrawn an earlier directive to mobile network operators to block unregistered numbers.

According to a report by Citi News, the telcos have since stopped barring people with unregistered numbers from receiving or making calls.

The report explained that the NCA quietly withdrew the punitive measure for unregistered SIM following an uproar from a section of the public.

From September 5, the telcos began blocking unregistered SIM cards following the NCA's directive. Source: Getty Images.

Many Ghanaians said they had yet to acquire the Ghana Card to facilitate their SIM registration, while others claimed that although they had registered, the telcos still blocked their numbers.

“Although the NCA and the Telecommunication Chamber are tight-lipped on the issue, Citi News information reveals that no calls have been barred contrary to the earlier directive,” the report said.

Owners Of Unregistered SIM Cards Faced Sanctions From September 5

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the NCA has announced a raft of sanctions against owners of unregistered SIM cards from Monday, September 5, 2022.

The statement signed by NCA Director-General, Joe Anokye, disclosed that the sanctions included blocking outgoing calls and data services for a sequential batch of numbers for two days every week.

“These measures shall exclude blocking of SMS to give defaulting subscribers the opportunity to initiate registration if they so wish. Subscribers who fully register their SIM Cards within the period they have been blocked will only be unblocked by the MNOs after the 48 hours to avoid the MNOs tampering with their systems intermittently,” the statement read in part.

The statement also directed mobile network operators to configure their systems to facilitate the use of passports for non-resident Ghanaians until December 31, 2022.

“MNOs shall put disconnected SIM Cards in a holding category and current subscribers of these SIM Cards shall be given six months to register their SIM cards, failing which these numbers will be churned by the MNOs,” the statement read.

