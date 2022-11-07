Organisers of the Kumepreko reloaded demonstration have issued a three-day ultimatum to the President to resign

That's not all; they also want Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to also follow suit

These were part of their demands following this weekend's protest against the general hardships in the country

President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been given a three-day ultimatum to resign.

These are parts of the demands by organisers of the Kumepreko reloaded demonstration organised on Saturday, November 5, 2022, to protest the general hardships in the Ghanaian economy.

L-R: Lawyer Martin Kpebu, President Akufo-Addo, in a hearty chat with Dr Bawumia Image Credit: @gbcghana

Addressing participants of the protest, lead organiser Martin Kpebu in issuing the ultimatum, said the duo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta must be held responsible for plunging the country into the current economic mess.

"We are calling on the trio, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta to resign immediately or latest by Wednesday because as we know that for every cedi, for every dollar, that we borrow as a country, president Akufo-Addo's family gets richer through Ken Ofori-Atta. How can that continue to happen?" he quizzed.

In the event the President and his Veep resign, Lawyer Martin Kpebu also outlined some measures the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, can institute when he assumes the reins of power.

He said one of the urgent interventions needed to cushion the Ghanaian economy includes a slash on taxes, prices of fuel, and basic goods and services.

Scores of Ghanaians on Saturday marched through the principal streets of Accra to demand better living conditions in the country.

The protest dubbed Kumepreko Reloaded, even though it followed the massive one that rocked the country in the 1990s, failed to marshall similar numbers.

Organisers, however, insist that despite the numbers that turned up on Saturday, their points have been forcefully made and a "strong message" sent to the government that enough is enough.

Source: YEN.com.gh