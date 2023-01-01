The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has defied the IGP’s ban on prophecies

In his 31st December watch night service, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah predicted some occurrences this year

The list of prophecies revealed by the controversial man of God includes deaths, civil wars and coups

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Despite a ban on prophecies by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, some men of God still proceeded with same.

Over the years, pastors and prophets across the country take advantage of the 31st December Watch Night services to release what they describe as divine revelations.

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah Image Credit: @G.W.P.M.I

Source: Facebook

But some of those prophecies were described as fear-mongering culminating in the IGP announcing a ban on such activities.

In clear defiance of those orders, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah announced some prophecies for 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The prophecies were a mixed bag of caution, predictions and bountiful blessings for the country and some others.

2023 Will Countless Marriages And Financial Prosperity - Owusu-Bempah

He further announced that 2023 will witness countless marriages and financial prosperity. He was however quick to warn of coups and the deaths of prominent individuals in Ghana.

Owusu-Bempah’s prophecies for 2023

1. Local airlines could be involved in an accident that will shock the nation.

2. The world may experience another serious disease like COVID.

3. A prominent tree in a forest was chopped off by a cutlass and the trees were wailing. The trees were Ghanaians and the chopped tree, was a prominent person.

4. A prominent person from the Christian fraternity may also lose his life.

5. US-Branded planes were shooting missiles at a dragon. The US may enter a war that may engulf the world.

6. Deadly floods in Ghana in 2023.

7. Lots of accidents in 2023

8. A lot of the youth will die.

9. Issues of occultism and ritualism will experience a peak in 2023.

10. A possible coup in Ghana

11. Another prominent Ghanaian will go abroad to seek medical care and will not return.

12. Lots of policemen will be caught in crossfires and die.

13. Evil forces working to destroy the Ghanaian economy

14. Civil wars will be reported all across the world.

15. Finances will be tough but those faithful to God will have it easy.

16. There shall be lots of marriages.

17. God has sent a white cloud of blessings to Ghana but some malicious spirits are trying to block it.

Ban On Prophecies: Reverend Lawrence Tetteh Fights Police For Threatening Church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh had joined church leaders who fought against a ban by police on doom prophecies on 31st December nights.

The leader of the World Miracle Outreach Ministries said the law enforcement agency cannot ban prophecies.

“A nation without a prophetic word is lost,” the respected evangelist is quoted in a story by Joy News.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh