A Ghanaian stirred reaction on the internet after a video of him joyously hailing Otumfuo went viral on the internet

In the video, the well-respected king's motorcade was plying the streets of Kumasi, and the man could not hold his joy

Some folks felt he was doing too much, while others were also impressed with the love Otumfuo is shown by his people

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II is one of the most respected kings in Africa and is shown love everywhere he goes, especially in Kumasi.

A video that popped up on social media showed how much love and respect the king commands. In the video, a man named Kwame Ahenkro was seen joyously jumping and hailing Otumfuo as his luxurious motorcade plied the streets of Kumasi.

The man was so excited folks felt he was doing too much. The motorcade consisted of several Land Cruisers and Mercedes Benz S-Class vehicles.

Kwame Ahenkro quickly ran to the streets once he noticed the king's motorcade approaching.

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as some folks admired the love and respect Otumfuo commanded, whiles others felt the man was overdoing the adoration he displayed.

Reactions As Man Hails Otumfuo

add_manny spoke his mind

This is what is supposed to motivate the great King to be able to watch politicians in the face and tell them the true state of the people's situation but its rather unfortunate that's not the case.

akwasybazukaa alson said:

1_real_joshua e shows some love back to us

1_real_joshua was perplexed:

All these cars just for Otumfuo????

WITE DOVE also commented:

AFTER ALL THIS TOO NO DEVELOPMENT IN KUMASI

Ewurama Tracy also commented:

We are never giving up on our king no matter what they say

Source: YEN.com.gh