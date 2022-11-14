Details have emerged of how the Vice President needs US$200,000 as an ‘appearance fee’ before approving investments

These were contained in the latest piece of investigations by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Barely a few hours before the showing of his latest exposé, Anas said a Minister of State in charge of the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, confessed to him that Dr. Bawumia needs the said amount to approve an investment

As the clock ticks to the showing of the latest investigative work, details have begun emerging of how some government officials allegedly receive kickbacks to facilitate investments in the country.

The investigation by the undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was titled ‘Galamsey Economy’ and is expected to be screened today, November 14, and tomorrow, November 15, 2022.

L-R: Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, and Undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas Image credit: @anas.anas.12

Anas Exposé: Adu Boahen 'Confesses' That Bawumia Needs Just US$200,000 To Facilitate Investments

The investigative journalist, who took to his social media page to share snippets of the latest work, stated that the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just US$200,000 as an appearance fee to facilitate investment in the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Anas said all this transpired when his Tiger Eye PI team met with Adu Boahen in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, and posed as investors ready to establish a business in the country.

“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” he revealed.

Anas Exposé: How Charles Adu Boahen Received Bundles of Dollars To Set Up Meeting With Bawumia

According to Anas, the Minister also took some bundles of US dollars which he was offered to be used for shopping by the supposed UAE businessmen. He (Adu Boahen) then promised to introduce the said men to the powers in the country; the President and his Vice President.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the claims of the undercover journalist.

Anas has time without number, exposed bribery and corruption among public and private officials in the country.

Some of his past works "Ghana in the eyes of God," which focused on the judiciary, led to the sack of more than 30 judges and officials of the judiciary service. Another titled "Number 12" led to former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi losing his position and being banned by FIFA.

Source: YEN.com.gh