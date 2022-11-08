Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to release his latest exposé on the galamsey menace

The premiere of the latest undercover work is slated for Monday, November 14, 2022

Titled 'galamsey menace', the latest piece of investigation from the stable of Anas is expected to focus on the illegal mining menace in the country

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who is famed for his undercover investigations in the country and beyond, is set to release another work.

This time, he's focusing on the illegal mining menace, which has devastated the country's water bodies and polluted the environment.

The investigation titled 'Galamsey Economy' is expected to focus on the activities of galamsey in the country.

In a series of posts on his Facebook page, the undercover journalist announced that he would release the work on Monday, November 14, 2022.

He also posed a question on whether to show the video and followed up with an artwork of the latest work, which elicited reactions from a section of the populace.

The post generated interesting reactions from his followers on Facebook.

Alhassan Satari:

Please don't disappoint us this time around,they will try all means to stop u but do it for Ghanaians Mr Anas.You are our only hope to save this our dear country from Galamsey .May Allah Almighty bless u .

Mary Ayim:

Anas, pls there should an online link too... The venue is too small for this all important national expose.

Yao Kumi Mark Nelson:

The moment of truth is here again.

Nana Wusu-Ansah:

This expose is long overdue. I just hope it helps us make the necessary changes. Because the typical Ghanaman I know will come out and shout about how disgusted he was about what people did the video, but go back and do worse to mother Ghana the next minute. Until the we the citizens change our mentality, NOTHING will change.

Anas has time without number, highlighted bribery and corruption acts in the country. His past works have centred on both public and private officials and exposed their corrupt underhand dealings.

The state has acted with dispatch on the videos, with some implicated officials losing their jobs.

Some of his works: "Ghana in the eyes of God", which focused on the judiciary, led to more than 30 judges and officials of the judiciary service being sacked for demanding bribes to manipulate justice. Another titled "Number 12" led to former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi losing his position and being banned by FIFA.

His recent work, released in February 2019, was also on galamsey activities in the country and titled 'Galamsey Fraud.'

Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Investigative Reporter Teams Up With CNN For New Exposé On Dangers Of Journalism In Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas had teamed with global news network, CNN, for a new documentary that exposes the dangers of practising journalism in Ghana.

The documentary, when released, will give the world never-seen-before images of how deadly it is to practice journalism in Ghana.

