The premiere of Galamsey Economy, the latest exposé from Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger PI seems to be in limbo over venue issues.

According to the award-winning investigative journalist, the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) is refusing to grant access to the facility for the premiere.

Anas and his Tiger PI team had scheduled the public showing of the Galamsey Economy Exposé for Monday, November 14, 2022, and Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the AICC.

Anas has been stopped from using the AICC to premiere his Galamsey Economy Exposé Photo source: Anas Aremeyaw Anas (modified by author)

But in a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Anas indicated that:

"Management of AICC informed Tiger Eye through our agent on Saturday, 12 November 2022, that the venue is no longer available for use on the said dates."

The decision of AICC's management to cancel the event, the statement added, has been made despite the fact that:

"Tiger Eye has already fulfilled every requirement of AICC to use the place including payment for the venue despite last minute change in cost by about per cent (30%)."

