Daniel Afriyie Barnie, one of the Black Star players who was named among the 26-man squad that will be representing Ghana at the World Cup, got his family in great joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a video shared on TV3 Ghana's verified Twitter handle, Daniel's mother could not believe the news that her son was part of the coveted and highly competitive team.

She led the entire family in singing and praises to God and prayed for victory to follow the entire team because her son was recognized.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: YEN.com.gh