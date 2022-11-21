A leading member of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is lamenting the general hardships in the Ghanaian economy

Nana Obiri Boahen says a cheap commodity like akpeteshie, a local gin, which used to be cheap is now selling at GH¢4 per tot

He said the skyrocketing prices of goods and services make him wonder how the ordinary Ghanaian will celebrate this year’s Christmas festivities

According to him, with how things are going, the ordinary Ghanaian will not be able to enjoy the yuletide season.

Former NPP Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen and the locally distilled gin, akpeteshie Image Credit: @nana.obiriboahen @kojo.funnyjhet.7

Source: Facebook

Nana Obiri Boahen: Former NPP Deputy Secretary Bemoans Skyrocketing Prices Of Goods And Services

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Obiri Boahen bemoaned the skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

“I am not a person who likes to politicise issues but the bottom line is that prices of goods are shooting up and we are compelled to ask ourselves if we will be able to celebrate the Christmas."

Nana Obiri Boahen: Recent Hike In Akpeteshie Evident Ghana Is Hard

He cited the recent hike in a popular locally distilled gin to buttress his point that the country is hard.

Do you know akpeteshie which used to be cheap is now selling at GH¢4 per tot? Now a full bottle of akpeteshie is going for GH¢25. It shows how prices of every item has shot up and it is very alarming,” he said.

Recently, Ghana has been plunged into harsh economic difficulty with a rise in fuel prices, a daily rise in inflation and a cedi-dollar depreciation.

Economic Crisis: Sam George Says Ghanaians Can Not Sleep Soundly Without Waking Up At 3 Am To Shout 'Eeei'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George said you're sick if you don't wake up at 3 am each dawn to scream 'eiiiii' in reaction to the current economic crisis.

The MP who coined the 0-1-0 eating formation announced the new way of checking one's health status.

According to him, every normal Ghanaian cannot have a good night's sleep without interruptions.

Source: YEN.com.gh