You're sick if you don't wake up at 3 am each dawn to scream 'eiiiii.' That's the reaction of Ningo-Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George to the current economic crisis.

The MP who coined the 0-1-0 eating formation has announced a new way of checking one's health status.

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George Image Credit: Sam Dzata George

According to him, every normal Ghanaian cannot have a good night's sleep without interruptions.

Current Economic Hardships Serve As An Alarm Clock For Ghanaians - Sam George

He adds that the general hardships in the economy serve as an alarm clock at 3 am each dawn.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, the vociferous MP said it is now abnormal for any Ghanaian living in Ghana not to wake up each dawn to scream 'eiiiii'.

"..If you go to bed at maybe 10:00 pm and you can sleep till 6:00 am in this country then you have sleeping sickness. Because I tell you, everybody who is normal by 3:00 am you will wake up and shout 'eiiiiiiii' because you have to wake up and shout. Because even in your sleep, your sleep is afraid of sleep".

Plight Of Ordinary Ghanaian Has Been Exarcebated By Hike In Transport Fares And Increment In Sachet Water

The comments of Sam George follow the rapid depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and major global trading currencies, hyperinflation, which has seen skyrocketing prices of goods and services and fuel hikes.

The plight of the ordinary Ghanaian has been exacerbated by a recent hike in transport fares, and an imminent increase in sachet water from 50 pesewas to 60 pesewas, among others.

GUTA Predicts This Year’s Christmas Will Be Affected By Current Economic Hardships In Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) predicted the current economic crisis would negatively impact this year’s Christmas festivities.

According to the President of GUTA, the current hardships have resulted in a lack of money in the system and will influence consumers' purchasing power and traders' routine business operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh