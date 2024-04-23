Yvonne Nelson has called on IMANI Africa to collaborate on a protest over the ongoing power crisis

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe said his organisation was working towards a protest

Yvonne Nelson featured in a protest against the Mahama administration's handling of a power crisis at the time

Actress Yvonne Nelson is eyeing another protest over the power crisis Ghanaians are currently experiencing.

Nelson, in a social media post, reached out to policy think tank IMANI Africa about a possible collaboration on the protest.

Yvonne Nelson organised a protest in 2015. Source: Franklin Cudjoe

Source: Facebook

The actress was at the forefront of a 2015 protest against the Mahama administration in protest of the power crisis at the time. IMANI Africa played a major role in the organisation of the protest, according to Nelson.

In a response to Nelson, IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe said his organisation was working towards a protest but urged Ghanaians to also organise their protests.

We have heard the call by the redoubtable Ms.Yvonne Nelson for round two of #dumsormuststop. Fair call even as we (IMANI) have maintained our criticism of government's bad decisions for what often seem like a rudderless leadership, the latest dumsor episodes being the zenith.

So as you can see ( T-shirts), we are preparing and we will make the call and choose how we demonstrate and who we want to partner at the right time. Meanwhile, others can also organise their own unique protests in churches, mosques, bars, schools and homes.

On April 17, 2024, residents in Kumasi organised a dumsor vigil in to express their frustrations over the power crisis.

The vigil, convened by Jerry James Sukah, saw residents holding placards protesting the recent power crisis and its effects on their businesses and households.

ECG board members slapped with GH¢5.8m fine by PURC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

Keli Gadzekpo and ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama have been affected by the fine.

The commission said there were 4,142 outages carried out within the period covering the fine.

In response, the ECG board said the commission did not have the power of the high court to levy fines.

Source: YEN.com.gh