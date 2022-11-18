A female preacher thrilled traders at a market with a song highlighting popular but controversial comments by leading Ghanaian politicians

She captured President Akufo-Addo's 'sika mmpɛ dede' comments and former president John Mahama's 'dead goat syndrome' remarks

Netizens who reacted to the trending video found it funny as many people expressed excitement

A market preacher delighted traders with a song highlighting popular but controversial comments by President Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Mahama.

In a short clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, which is doing the rounds on the internet, she began by passionately reiterating former president John Mahama's comments about having a ''dead goat syndrome''.

The song creatively captured President Nana Akufo-Addo's recent remarks about the depreciating cedi, the state of the economy, and measures taken to salvage the situation.

President Akufo-Addo's comments

''Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mmpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find the money. If you talk down your money, it will go down ...,'' he said.

The video in which the woman delighted traders as they danced to her song gained interesting reactions from netizens as many expressed excitement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps found the footage funny

Tra_ce said:

You can never be sad in Ghana.

Officialayis posted:

God bless our mothers, and they will reap the fruit of their labour.

Akua_torence commented:

I love this.

Simply.akua posted:

You can't be sad in peace.

Conradfranklin reacted:

Ghana is the definition of a roller coaster ride.

Nanabirago.asante shared:

Ghana ma motherland.

Cedi-Dollar Depreciation: Akufo-Addo Warns Against Speculations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed Ghanaians on the state of the economy following agitations from a section of the populace.

The economy, which is in turmoil necessitating the country's return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was the focus of his speech to the country on Sunday night.

In the televised address, the President cautioned Ghanaians against unfounded speculations about the value of the cedi against the dollar and other major global trading currencies.

