In an unprecedented move Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin has destooled one of his chiefs for engaging in illegal mining

Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was destooled after a petition was brought against him by some concerned citizens

After a series of proceedings by the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council that was chaired by the Okyenhene, the Benkumhene was stripped of his title

Powerful monarch of the Eastern Region Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has destooled one of his top chiefs for engaging in illegal mining.

The Benkumhene of Asamang-Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, was shamefully destooled after a series of proceedings at the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council found that the chief was engaged in illegal mining activities that polluted rivers.

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori-Panin (L) has sacked one of his chiefs over illegal mining. Source: UGC/Getty Images, @Starr1035Fm

A report first published by Starr News explains that Okyenhene directed the immediate and shameful removal of the chief after the council heard allegations into the clandestine activities of the chief.

He is accused of degrading farmlands and threatening food security and the livelihoods of farmers in the area.

"The petition was submitted weeks after some illegal miners in Asamang Tamfoe clashed with Okyeman Environmental Taskforce on anti-galamsey operation in the community leading to exchange of gunshots on the streets," the report explained.

After the petition was received, the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial Council invited the chief of Asamang-Tamfoe Osabarima Kwame Koh II and the now destooled Benkumhene for a hearing on November 21, 2022.

The proceedings by the traditional judicial council was chaired by the Okyenhene himself.

After hearing both sides of the matter and evidence presented by both parties, the Akyem Abuakwa paramount chief ordered that Benkumhene be stripped of his title.

“The destruction of lands and water bodies going on at Asamang-Tamfoe, are you happy? You did something wrong and Okyenhene called you and you refused to come. Because of galamsey all our water bodies are destroyed in even Kyebi here, the same as Tamfoe, I am not interested in mining, I hate it” Okyenhene was quoted by Starr News.

Members of Okyenhene’s mining task force shot two persons; accused of stealing over GHs90k

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that members of the task force put together by the Okyenhene reportedly shot two people at Adeiso in the Upper West Akyim District of the Eastern Region.

The victims were identified as Razak Hassan, 25, and Bright Apaw, 30. Reports said at the time that were responding to treatment at the hospital.

The Adeiso Police command subsequently arrested three persons in connection with the shooting. The task force was created to aid the government’s effort in fighting illegal mining in every form by the Okyenhene.

