Three respected Ghanaians with insights into credible journalism have voted down the contents of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest documentary, "Galamsey Economy"

According to them, the investigative piece lacked credibility and was deceptive for the most part

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Elizabeth Ohene and Sulemana Braimah are united in their view that the documentary failed the test of ethical and truthful journalism

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been thumbed down by three prominent Ghanaians with deep insights about ethical journalism.

Prof Kwesi Yankah, Sulemana Briamah and Elizabeth Ohene have all expressed varying degrees of disagreement with the title, content and timing for the release of the documentary titled "Galamsey Economy".

They believe Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed the test of objectiveness and truthfulness with this latest piece.

L-R: Prof Kwesi Yankah, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Elizabeth Ohene. Source: UGC/@graphicgh

Source: UGC

Professor Yankah Describes Anas' Galamsey Economy As "Deceptive"

Professor Kwesi Yankah, who is a renowned academic, author, and university administrator, has said he is disappointed in the investigative work.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said in an article that analysed Anas' works over the years that the latest report is deceptive because the title is not consistent with the content.

“The announcement of his forthcoming project, ‘Galamsey Economy’ thrilled me and got me heading to town to grab a ticket. The theme somehow merged with my own, and I started dreaming sympathies with my little anti-galamsey efforts.

“I called my friend Ace, who disappointed me saying a synopsis of the show in the media, had nothing to do with Galamsey. Ouch! That was a blow below the belt. My day was ruined, and I did a quick u-turn and headed back home chewing roasted corn.

“The deceptive title, Galamsey Economy, gave enough clues that the pet boy probably regressed while I was looking away. Did somebody censor the original story and decide to give the game away, a Freudian slip? That didn’t sound like the Anas I had learned to admire,” the professor of linguistics and oral literature said.

Suleman Braimah Thinks Anas' Has Been Most Unethical In The Production of Galamsey Economy

Sulemana Braimah is Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA). Source: Facebook/@sulemana.braimah

Source: Facebook

Sulemana Braimah, who heads the influential Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) has also raised issues with the ongoing probe into the case by Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor.

In the view of the Executive Director of the media rights champion, the Special Prosecutor, who was once the lawyer for Anas, must recuse himself from the investigations into alleged influence peddling by Charles Adu Boahen, the former minister of state at the finance ministry.

Adu Boahen was yanked from his post following the release of the investigative piece. He was captured receiving "money for shopping" in a hotel room in Dubai from investigators who posed as businessmen seeking to invest in Ghana.

“Given the relationship between Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as the head of the investigating institution and Anas Aremeyaw Anas, as the one whose work contains the allegations of corruption against Charles Adu Boahen, is it not just appropriate that Mr. Kissi Agyebeng recuses himself from the investigations. That will be the surest way to avoid any possible legitimate accusations of conflict of interest and other forms of distractions that may affect the propriety of investigations into the matter by the OSP," he said.

The president Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Special Prosecutor to look into the allegations brought against his former appointee when snippets of the documentary were published.

But specifically about the method Anas used, Sulemana Braimah is convinced that the investigative journalist is arrogating responsibilities and "powers" to himself that ethical journalists should stay away from.

Elizabeth Ohene Seeks Explanation From Anas On Timing of Galamsey Economy Release

Former BBC journalist Elizabeth Akua Ohene also feels Anas and his band of private detectives at Tiger Eye PI have deceived the public and need to provide answer to the documentary that aired at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The former minister of state in the John Kufuor administration said in an article that Galamsey Econnomy raises questions about credibility.

“I was looking for the definitive exposé that will stop the speculation and leave the authorities with no choice but to move decisively on the problem. It turns out I was wrong and the person that was in the crosshairs of the Anas treatment this time was Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance. It is not clear if our intrepid underground investigator was playing on the nickname, GALAMSEY," she was blunt.

Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To Somebody In 2018 – Kweku Baako Discloses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has said there was an attempt to stifle the contents of Anas' latest investigative report in 2018.

The popular social commentator who has close ties with Anas explained that some unnamed persons stole and sold the videos to someone.

He said the person went about boasting that he had the evidence that Anas was going to use to incriminate corrupt officials but luckily the authors found another copy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh