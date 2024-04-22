Police have arrested two persons in connection with the suspected murder of a US national

The two suspects, which include a Togolese national, were arrested on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Assin Prasso

Wisdom Sete, the fiancée of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Yussif Afrim to commit the murder

Two people have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a US national at Nyinasen near Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Togo national Wisdom Sete and one Yussif Afrim were arrested on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Assin Prasso.

One of the cars of the deceased (R). Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Getty Images

The victim has been identified as Naomi Jehubiyah, according to a police statement.

Wisdom Sete, the fiancée of the deceased, allegedly conspired with Yussif Afrim to commit the murder.

Naomi Jehubiyah's body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Two vehicles belonging to the deceased have been retrieved from the suspects.

Ghanaian girl in the UK killed tragically

Elianne Andam, a 15-year-old girl in the UK was stabbed to death by a teenage boy in south London after she rejected flowers from him on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people trooped to south London for her memorial.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the killing of a Ghanaian teenager.

The killing of the girl also drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who also said he was shocked.

US-Ghanaian couple convicted after beating son to death

YEN.com.gh reported that a US-Ghanaian couple has been convicted for fatally beating their 5-year-old son back in 2021.

The convicts, Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, were found guilty of second-degree murder.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, the couple subjected the boy to beatings between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh