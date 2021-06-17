Members of a local mining task force have shot two people after storming a sand winning concession

They allegedly stole over GHs90,000 during the operation

Three of the members have been arrested by the Adeiso Police

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that members of a local mining task force have reportedly shot two people at Adeiso in the Upper West Akyim District of the Eastern Region.

They are Razak Hassan, 25, and Bright Apaw, 30.

Members of Okyenhene’s mining task force shot two persons; accused of stealing over GHs90k. Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

According to a report sighted on Myjoyonline.com, the two are currently receiving treatment at the hospital

The Adeiso Police command has so far arrested three persons in connection with the shooting.

The local task force which was set up by Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin reportedly invaded several land-winning concessions and unleashed mayhem on workers after they had resisted them.

The task force was created to aid the government’s effort in fighting illegal mining in every form by the Okyenhene.

The local anti-illegal mining task force has been accused of stealing cash of more than ¢90,000 after they attacked the concession and the workers, Myjoyonline.com reports.

Recounting his ordeal at the hands of the task force, one of the concession owners, Samuel Ato Forson, claimed that members of the unit intimidated and extorted money from workers on the concessions they stormed.

He further claimed that the police retrieved AK-47 assault rifles, ammunition, police and military uniforms, and other accoutrements when they searched their vehicles.

Atewa galamseyers granted bail

In the meantime, the illegal miners arrested in the Atewa Forest were been granted bail.

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ admitted each of them to bail of GHc350,000 with two sureties to be justified, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

It will be recalled the 32 accused persons took the nation by surprise when they said they were sanctioned to mine in the Atewa forest by the presidency.

They made the bombshell disclosure on Monday, May 24, 2021, after the court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei denied them bail, YEN.com.gh reported earlier.

The bail

The Court presided by Her Honour Mercy Adei Kotei granted the 32 accused persons bail after the prosecution expressed no opposition to their bail request.

Dickson Donkor, an assistant State Attorney, who is the lead prosecuting officer in the case told the court during the hearing on June 8, 2021, that the charge sheet had been substituted, thus, the state has no opposition to plea for bail for the accused by the defence counsel.

The case has been adjourned to July 7, 2021.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the accused persons erupted into a jubilant mood, singing praises to God.

“Y3 da woase ooo yeyi woay3 ohene k3seiii Hallelujah, who say man no dey,” some of them were heard saying

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates. Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh