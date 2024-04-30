A Ghanaian influencer, Dr Sneaker Nyame, has opened up about some benefits of being a social media influencer

He noted in an interview that being an influencer is a lucrative venture since he makes a lot of money from it

Renowned for his ability to engage a large audience online, Sneaker Nyame has been a driving force in shaping conversations

A Ghanaian influencer, Dr Sneaker Nyame, has made headlines with his recent revelations about his substantial earnings from the digital space.

Speaking in an interview, Sneaker Nyame admitted that social media is very lucrative.

Sneaker Nyame recounts how he made $900 in 10 days.

Source: Twitter

According to him, he made $900 (equivalent to GH¢12,242) in 10 days from just engagements on Twitter.

During his interaction on Citi TV, the popular Ghanaian social media influencer explained that he made that amount from trends and impressions on social media.

"Elon Musk pays people through impressions. Ever month I gain like 60 to 80 million impressions and I make money out of that," he noted.

He added that the more people visit his page, the more he makes money.

Dr Sneaker Nyame and his digital marketing career

Sneaker Nyame is one of the renowned social media influencers/digital marketers in Ghana. Despite joining Twitter in 2018, he rose to prominence in 2020 after rebranding from "@Agenda Nyame" to "@Sneaker Nyame."

He started by using his platform to advertise his products and calling on prospective buyers to buy from him.

According to him, the journey has not been all rosy, as he encountered some challenges in the initial stage. He, however, overcame them and is making it big in the industry.

Ghanaian TikToker speaks about earnings from content creation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian TikToker, Grace Yaa Baby who opened up about her gains from content creation.

Sharing some highlights of content creation three years after joining TikTok, she noted in a video that although the app doesn't pay much, she made a whopping GH¢17,000 from just one TikTok Live session.

Speaking during an interview with Zionfelix on how this was possible, she explained that most of her fans who love her gift her on the app.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some were skeptical about her comments, while others were amazed at her statement.

