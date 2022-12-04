Nurses and midwives at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have returned to work after calling off their strike

They were protesting to compel the government to sack the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, NSS, for verbally assaulting a nurse at the facility

The health workers called off the protest following talks with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders

Nurses and midwives at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana are back at post following a directive to call off their strike.

Photos of Alex Opoku-Mensah and the nurse. Credit: Joy News/ Ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

Why the nurses and midwives at the Manhyia District Hospital went on strike

The health workers were protesting to compel the government to dismiss the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah, for verbally abusing a nurse at the hospital last week.

Activities at the hospital came to a halt on Friday during the strike as patients on admission were either referred to other facilities or discharged, Citi News reported.

The nurses and midwives called off the protest and returned to work following talks with the Ghana Health Service and other stakeholders.

Background of incident between Alex Opoku-Mensah and nurse

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the NSS boss, Alex Opoku-Mensah, verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in an audio that emerged on social media.

Alex Opoku-Mensah rained insults on the health practitioner due to a misunderstanding with his daughter, a house officer.

The nurse had called the house officer to suggest a change in prescription because what the latter prescribed was unavailable at the [pharmasy], Joy New reported.

The house officer is said to protest as she took offense at how the nurse spoke to her. Per Medical Superintendent Dr Hussein, the house officer happened to have been with her father during their phone conversation.

The Ashanti Region NSS Boss was peeved by the nurse, hence, followed his daughter to the hospital, where he verbally abused the nurse, which a section of the public condemned.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Service Scheme suspended Alex Opoku-Mensah despite his apology.

The GRNMA is still unhappy with the outcome, as the Association wants the NSS boss dismissed.

