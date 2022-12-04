Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has triggered emotions following the death of one of the conjoined twins

The boy reportedly passed away at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge on Thursday, December 1

@cfczack2131, who reacted with others, said: ''Couldn't hold back my tears when their dad called me on Thursday morning to tell me the news''

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has sparked emotions with the death of one of the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

Old photo of Nana Aba Anamaoah, the conjoined twins, the mom of the boys, and an image used for this report. Credit: Jasmin Merdan/@thenanaaba.

Source: Getty Images

When and how the boy died

The baby, whose surgery was performed at the health facility, passed on the night of Thursday, December 1, while the surgeons were conducting the last stage of the procedure to separate him and his brother joined by the head, Starr FM reported.

The steps to begin the procedure to separate the conjoined twins began on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge Hospital. The boy, born on March 29, 2021, with his brother, is said to have died just when the surgery started.

The Government of Ghana took up the cost of the surgery to separate the twins following an appeal for funds by EIB Network.

The General Manager of GHOne TV/Starr FM, Nana Aba Anamoah led the campaign to raise the funds. The procedure at the hospital cost a whopping GH¢3,000,000.

Nana Aba Anamoah shared the sad news about the boy's death on her socials, triggering emotions online. Netizens have been reduced to tears.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Netizens react emotionally to Nana Aba Anamoah's post

@cfczack2131 said:

Couldn't hold back my tears when their dad called me on Thursday morning to tell me the news.

@MarkOseiGyimah commented:

Grateful one is still alive. I pray the remaining one is the reason for their happiness.

@Andromeda_LOL posted:

Do you pray? Do you pray? I think if prayer worked. Both would have survived.

@___theSeraph reported:

Anytime I worked, I’m in their room. I never wanted my shift to end. They were cute. I’m sad.

@AkuaSelorm reacted:

Oh so sorry. May her soul rest in peace, and God console them.

@ZionIronlion reacted:

Nana wholeheartedly and instinctively. I pray that May God almighty dwell on the good heart you always have for those who obviously yearn for assistance. May God increase your stay on earth and grant you very robust health for you to exhibit more of these things to society.

Ghanaian Twins Conjoined at the head to be Separated soon as Equipment Finally Arrives

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that for the first time in Ghana's history a set of twins conjoined at the head would be separated.

A report filed by Portia Gabor of TV3 indicates that the equipment needed for the surgery had arrived and was fully installed for simulations to continue until the date of the historic surgical procedure.

Source: YEN.com.gh