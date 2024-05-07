A Ghanaian woman has made history after becoming the youngest diver in the Ghana Navy

Sarah Precious Akutor is one of three women in the diving wing of the Western Naval Command

Her mates trooped to the comment section of a video shared online to congratulate her

Sarah Precious Akutor, a young Ghanaian woman has chartered a path that challenges the status quo, daring to venture into a predominantly male space.

Miss Sarah Akutor, 21, has become the youngest female diver in the Ghana Navy, making her one of three women in the diving wing of the Western Naval Command.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Sarah said diving is one endeavour she had always wanted to do.

"Diving is not easy because it was my passion for it and we all say what men can do women can do better," she told Accra-based JoyNews in an interview

Although the diving training is tough, Sara says she is mentally determined and prepared for the task.

"My experience, so far, when you go under the water you can face a lot of challenges. You can see maybe submarines, a lot of things, but you need to comport yourself while coming up. You need to be calm and brave," she added.

Sara was captured in the video exhibiting her dining skills during a training session at the Naval base

A male voice, supposedly that of her instructor, was heard explaining the rudiments of diving to a JoyNews reporter.

Her mates commended her

Some of her mates who came across the video shared by joynewsontv commended her for her exploits.

Some of the comments have been compiled below:.

Ekua Essien said:

"since training school she's good well done mate."

IB also said:

"Weldone mate …proud of you bbyger."

Nana Agyei Padmond commented:

"Wowwwwwww that’s my Gal!!!!! U do all my dear keep it up."

Ekow Legend also commented:

"Well done mate. BT 83 is proud of you."

First female commanding officer leads maritime operation between Ghana-Nigeria

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Navy has appointed its first female Commanding Officer, Lt Commander Priscilla Ami Dogbeda Dzokoto.

The 36-year-old became the first woman Commanding Officer of a Ghana Navy ship following her appointment on April 11, 2022, Lt

Commander Dzokoto is leading a joint maritime exercise between Ghana and Nigeria, which will end on Wednesday, June 1

.

