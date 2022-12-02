The Ashanti Region NSS Boss, Alex Opoku-Mensah, verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in an audio recording

The National Service Scheme, NSS, suspended Opoku-Mensah in a statement on Thursday despite his apology

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) gave the NSS a 72-hour ultimatum to dismiss him or they would lay down their tools

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Nurses and midwives at the Manhyia Government Hospital have been directed to proceed on strike if Ashanti Region NSS boss Alex Opoku-Mensah is not sacked.

The order from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) comes on the back of a recent issue between the NSS director and a nurse at the health facility.

Notice from the GRNMA

In a notice issued on December 1, the Association urged the NSS and the government to sack Alex Opoku Mensah.

Photos of Ashanti Region NSS boss and nurse. Credit: Joy News/ Ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We expect National Service Scheme and government to sack Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah, and we hope they do that without any further delay to avert disruptions in the nursing and midwifery services across the country,” part of the notice said.

The GRNMA gave the NSS a 72-hour ultimatum to sack him or they would lay down their tools, per Pulse Ghana.

Background of incident between Alex Opoku Mensah and nurse

The NSS boss, Alex Opoku Mensah, verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in an audio that emerged on social media.

Alex Opoku-Mensah rained insults on the health practitioner due to a misunderstanding with his daughter, a house officer.

The nurse had called the house officer to suggest a change in prescription because what the latter prescribed was unavailable at the [pharmasy], Joy New said.

The house officer is said to protest as she took offense at how the nurse spoke to her. Per Medical Superintendent Dr Hussein, the house officer happened to have been with her father during their phone conversation.

The Ashanti Region NSS Boss was peeved by the nurse, hence, followed his daughter to the hospital, where he verbally abused the nurse, which a section of the public condemned.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Service Scheme suspended Alex Opoku-Mensah despite his apology.

The GRNMA is still unhappy with the outcome, as the Association wants the NSS boss dismissed.

Ashanti Regional NSS Boss Apologises For Insulting A Nurse

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme (NSS) Director in charge of the Ashanti Region, Alex Opoku-Mensah, rendered an unqualified apology to nurses in the country.

This follows threats by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to lay down their tools after the NSS boss took one of their colleagues to the cleaners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh