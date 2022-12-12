Sam George has called out US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer for admonishing Parliament against passing the anti-LGBT law

The Ningo Prampram MP said the US diplomat cannot be lecturing people on the need to uphold sexual rights when her country has not recognised polygamy

The outspoken MP said the US was trying hard to force Ghana to accept something that was against Ghana's tradition and culture

MP for Ningo Prampram Sam Nartey George has slammed the US Ambassador to Ghana over her recent comment about Ghana’s anti-LGBT law.

Virginia Palmer urged Ghana’s Parliament to respect international obligations and domestic laws to protect the sexual rights of all persons as it prepares to pass the anticipated anti-LGBT law.

“We are not commenting on the morality of this. We are just asking for people’s rights to be respected so that they be left peaceful and free from harm,” the foreign diplomat told Joy News recently.

L-R: Virginia Palmer, Gays wave small pride flags during a gay pride event and Sam Nartey George.

However, Sam George, who is among MPs sponsoring a bill in Parliament to discourage LGBT activities in Ghana said the admonishment from the US diplomat is hypocritical.

“We will take a lecture from the American ambassador when her government decides not to discriminate against people who have a right to polygamy in the United States,” Joy News quoted Sam George in a report.

He also rebutted on a Joy News programme that unless the US respects the right of persons to have more than one wife legally (which is allowed in Ghana) then it would be double standard for them to push for LGBT rights in Ghana.

“When they respect the right of persons to marry multiple women or multiple men as they so choose which is also the fundamental human right to association, then we will have a conversation. But until they are able to respect the right of persons in the US who want to be polygamous, then they don’t have any moral right to talk to us.” Sam George said.

Sam George renames Ghana's LGBTQIA+ community "alphabet people"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Sam George has described the gay community in Ghana as "Alphabet People."

His description was in response to criticism against the French Ambassador, Anne-Sophie AVÉ, who invited the MP on her show - "A touch of France."

The French Ambassador is being accused of promoting the interests of Sam George. But taking to his Twitter Page, Sam George brushed off these accusations.

"I am shocked at the hate and vitriol aimed at the French Ambassador for hosting me yesterday by the alphabet people. How ironic! They are the most intolerant bunch I ever met. If you have an issue, take me on and stop looking for easy targets—shame on those involved," he stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh