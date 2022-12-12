The dad of a Ghanaian student who got the opportunity to school abroad has warned the boy not to ever return to the country

According to the man who spoke angrily in a phone interview with TV3, there is no hope for Ghana any longer

He also added that no event should inspire the young man to ever return, including his own funeral

A Ghanaian father who has completely lost hope in the fortunes of Ghana as a country has given his son a stern warning never to return to the country any longer.

In a phone interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Ghana, the passionate Ghanaian father indicated that he told the young man who got a scholarship to study abroad not to return for even an important event in the country any longer.

"I told him that anyone who will ever tell him to come down even for a funeral is a witch or wizard. He should stay there and marry a woman in that land and raise his children there," he further mentioned.

The anonymous father concluded by explaining that his stance was informed by his assessment of the country's future, which leaves him with no hope of a better tomorrow.

Ghanaians share their thoughts on never returning to their motherland

Below were some comments shared by social media users who listened to the angry father's rants.

Young Oska Gh Oska said:

I Remember a line from Nigerian reggae artist Evi edna ogholi 's song "home sweet home " no matter the circumstances ur home can never ever be compared to outside.

Daniel Dagodzo DagDan indicated:

It’s always beautiful to stay legally in a country that helped you (by way of scholarship) and contribute to its development. You are only obliged to go back when your scholarship is from the Ghana government (have no idea how they get it though) If not, please feel free to make your choice. Anyway, a visit to GH isn’t bad at all.

Ghanaian man in Norway Advises Youth to stay in Ghana Because life Abroad is Overrated

In an interesting twist, a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

