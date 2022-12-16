The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has slashed transport fares

This follows public agitations for the fares to be reduced after a significant reduction in fuel prices

The road transport operators say the 15.3% reduced rate will take effect from Monday, December 19, 2022

Road Transport Operators in the country have announced a reduction in transport fares by 15.3% effective Monday, December 19, 2022.

This follows public agitations by a section of the populace for transport fares to be reduced after fuel prices went down significantly.

GPRTU Announces Reduction In Transport Fares Following Agitations From A Section Of The Populace

That pressure has eventually paid off evident in a joint statement issued and signed by the Ghana Private Road and Transport Operators (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

The statement said the decision to reduce the fares was taken after a series of negotiations with stakeholders.

Reduction In Transport Fares Will Affect Taxis, Trotros, Other Commercial Services

The statement revealed that the reduction will affect shared taxis, trotros, Intercity vehicles and haulage trucks.

“Following the negotiations and in consideration with the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public, we have resolved to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3%.... It became necessary to engage stakeholders to give consideration to a review of the fares in line with the Administrative Instrument,” portions of the statement from the transport operators said.

Drivers and commuters have been advised to ensure the smooth implementation of the reduction.

In recent times, the prices of petroleum products have gone down significantly and are expected to fall even further in the coming days.

Transport Hikes: Abossey Okai Dealers Urge Ghanaians To Disregard GPRTU's Claims Of Increase In Spare Parts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that spare parts dealers have denied claims that they have increased their wares in the country.

This comes on the back of assertions by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) that they are unable to reduce transport fares due to the recent increment in prices of spare parts and lubricants.

A statement issued and signed by the group said in November of each year, they reduce their spare parts as a reward to their teeming customers who need to service their vehicles for the Christmas holidays.

