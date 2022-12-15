Spare parts dealers in the country have denied claims they have increased spare parts

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers say GPRTU’s claims are untrue as they always reduce the prices of their wares in November of each year

This comes on the back of assertions by the GPRTU that they are unable to reduce fares despite the reduction of fuel prices as spare parts have also been increased

Spare Parts dealers have denied claims that they have increased spare parts in the country.

This comes on the back of assertions by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) that they are unable to reduce transport fares due to the recent increment in prices of spare parts and lubricants.

Our Prices Have Remained Stable For Some Time Now - Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association

But in a sharp rebuttal, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association said their prices have remained stable for some time now.

A statement issued and signed by the group said in November of each year, they reduce their spare parts as a reward to their teeming customers who need to service their vehicles for the Christmas holidays.

“They are now attributing their failure to reduce prices of the transport fares to high prices of spare parts..what they are saying is not true. We wish to let the public know that prices of Spare Parts have been adjusted to respond to the appreciation of the cedi and would urge all customers to go directly to the shops and buy from them.”

The spare parts dealers also added that they are currently adjusting their prices to meet the corresponding gains of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

Transport Hikes: GPRTU Says It Will Only Reduce Fares If Fuel Gets To GH¢10 Per Litre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that GPRTU had stated emphatically that transport fares will not go down anytime soon.

According to the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Imoro, the hikes in fares will not be reduced despite the reduction in fuel prices.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM on the back of agitations for transport fares to be slashed, Abass said the current reductions at fuel pumps do not reflect the gap in the fuel margins by which they shot up.

