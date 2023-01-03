Ten Ghanaians have made the list of 100 reputable Africans for the year 2023

The notable names include Sam Jonah, Jane Opoku Agyeman, and Dag Heward Mills among others

Ghana remains one of the countries with the highest number of entrants in the list

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian business mogul Sir Sam Jonah has made the list of the 100 most influential African personalities in 2023.

Additionally, nine other Ghanaians also joined him on the list done by the UK-based poll agency Reputation Poll International (RPI).

Ten Ghanaians make the list among 100 reputable Africans in 2023 Photo credit @ucc.edu.gh @NJOAgyemang / Twitter @EvangelistDag) / Twitter

Source: UGC

According to the agency, the list consists of people who have impacted the continent with their work and are helping to transform businesses in Africa.

The Co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, as well as the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society, President of SCIP-International, Ms Beldina Auma, reiterated the organization's commitment to honouring people, groups, and businesses who are helping to improve Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below are the ten Ghanaians who made the list.

Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital in South Africa Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate) Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) – Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International Ken Kwaku – Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania Kofi Tutu Agyare – Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments Lucy Quist – MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana Theresa Ayaode – Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups Edward Kobina Enninful OBE – Editor in Chief, British Vogue Eric Yirenkyi Danquah – Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI) Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang – Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa

Sam Jonah: Ghana Now Has Zero Equity Interest In AngloGold Ashanti After Its Sale Read

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a former Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Sir Sam Esson Jonah, has disclosed that Ghana's government has no share in the company.

Giving a breakdown of how the country lost all its shares in AngloGold Ashanti, the renowned business executive said the first sale of the company's shares occurred in 1994 when Ghana sold 30% of its shares.

He explained further that the remainder of its 55% share was sold after the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"…..Currently, as we speak, it (government) has zero equity interest in AngloGold Ashanti. The Ghana government had 10 percent in the mines, like Obuasi etc, but as the company that merged, the Ghana government has zero per cent of AngloGold Ashanti, which is a shame because we sold," he said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh