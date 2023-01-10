A security expert has labelled the handlers of President Akufo-Addo as monumentally incompetent

Saani Adib was speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh on the Meek Mill Jubilee House video saga

He says the move is disrespectful to the country and has thus called for the heads of those who sanctioned the desecration of the official seat of government

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Saani Adib has descended heavily on the handlers of President Nana Akufo-Addo over the Meek Mill Jubilee House video saga.

According to him, heads ought to roll over the desecration of the official seat of government.

Foreign Policy and Security Expert, Saani Adib Image Credit: @adibsaani

Source: Facebook

Meek Mill: Security Expert Says Jubilee House Video Saga Exposes Dark Truths About Akufo-Addo's Security

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the Executive Director of Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, said the whole issue “exposes some dark truths about the security of the President.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“It makes me wonder whether the President's security team and handlers are up to the task. This could serve as a great resource to anyone wanting to harm us because they know how porous our security is. I therefore think those responsible for this goof must be fired or better still, reassigned, as they have proven to be monumentally incompetent.”

Meek Mill: Security Expert Questions Why American Rapper Was Granted Unfettered Access To Jubilee House

Saani also questioned why the American rapper was granted such unfettered access to the Jubilee House knowing very well it was a secure security installation.

“The unregulated access to the banquet hall, ceremonial room and other parts of the seat of government made the majestic edifice very vulnerable. Anything, including the planting of bugs, could have happened. The use of drones on the compound of the jubilee house poses a major risk to the security of the state. The drone didn't belong to the state. It was for the crew and could have innocently captured portions of the jubilee house that's not meant to be seen by just anyone.”

The comments of Adib follow heavy criticism by a section of the populace after a viral video of Meek Mill captured him rapping and dancing at the Jubilee House.

Moments after the video went viral, the rapper deleted it and rendered an apology to Ghanaians and the president.

Meek Mill: Parliament Summons National Security Minister To Explain How Video Was Shot At Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that parliament had indicated its readiness to summon the minister of national security, Albert Kan Dapaah to explain how the multiple-award-winning American rapper shot a music video at the Jubilee House.

According to the Ranking Member of the Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, the Minister will be made to explain how the rapper had access to the official seat of government to shoot a video there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh