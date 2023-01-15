The Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCo, says it has returned power to all areas which experienced a blackout on Saturday

The company explained that the incident was caused by an outage that affected its transmission lines

It further apologised to people in the affected areas for the inconvenience caused due to the blackout

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has disclosed that it has restored power to all areas which were affected by the outage of its transmission lines.

GRIDCo explains the cause of Saturday's blackout

GRIDCo reiterated that its transmission lines were affected by a bushfire under its high-voltage lines near Tarkwa in the Western Region.

In a statement issued on the day of the fire incident, the company said power was returned to all areas earlier affected by the outage to its transmission lines as of 17:57 GMT on Saturday, January 14.

GRIDCo apologises to Ghanaians

The company also said its National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) has been fully restored and is stable. The establishment apologised to Ghanaians for the inconvenience caused due to the incident.

''GRIDCo extends its appreciation to the Ghanaian public for its patience as efforts were made to restore the NITS and power to Ghanaians.''

Read the full statement below:

Statement from GRIDCo and an image used for this report.

Source: UGC

