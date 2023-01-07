Some officers from the Ghana Police Service have intercepted 104 bags of narcotics

The officers are said to have rejected a GH₵20,000 bribe offered to them during the police intelligence operation

Four persons including an assemblyman have been arrested to assist in the course of investigations

The Ghana Police Service has nabbed four persons for possessing 104 bags of narcotics during one of its special operations.

Officers from the service who intercepted the narcotics and arrested the suspects are said to have rejected a GH₵20,000 bribe offered to them by the suspects.

The four suspects are in the grips of the police for possessing the 104 bags of narcotics Image Credit: @GhPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Police Detail How Intelligence Operation Led To Arrest Of 4 Persons For Possessing Narcotics

The incident occurred in Lolonya near Sege in the Greater Accra Region, according to a post on the police's Twitter feed outlining the intelligence operation.

“The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege. During the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 20,000.00).”

Along with the attempted bribe money, the loaded truck with the narcotics has been detained at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters.

The report further stated that the four suspects were later brought before Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, 2023, and were remanded into police custody with a court date of January 23, 2023.

Some interesting reactions have come in from netizens, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh below.

@EricAnkrah3

Why don't we use these leafs to better our lot? Nations like Canada etc are making close to about $6 billion a year to produce lots of things. Export them period

@AlbertW64118834

You want us to clap for you ? While some other country's are making their citizens make money out of it and pay tax we are here wasting the nation resources on arresting people with hemp

@kingsleynkansa

You guys are are throwing away money. Google the money Holland and Canada make in a year with weeds. Get a better regulatory system to deal with this. Ghana paaaa dierrr.

Ghana Police: Truck Driver Hides Camera And Captures Two Policewomen Collecting GH¢10 From Him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two policewomen have been disgraced after a truck driver hid a camera and captured them extorting GH¢10 from him.

The police administration revealed that the two coppers work for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi. They have since been interdicted pending further investigations.

The two policewomen are seen collecting GH 10 from the driver of what looks to be a large duty truck in a video that has since gone viral.

