Police have said a man who lied that police officers planted narcotics in his vehicle to extort money from him has been arrested

Patrick Asiedu, an Uber driver, is alleged to have made an audio and alleged that the situation got so bad that there was even an altercation between the alleged corrupt police officers and the military

Police have said after a thorough investigation, it has been established that the vivid descriptions in the viral audio are all fabricated and Asiedu will soon face the law for spreading false news

Police say they have arrested a man who spread an audio alleging that some officers planted narcotics in his vehicle just to extort money from him.

The Public Affairs Directorate of the police headquarters released a statement on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 explaining that in the audio tape, the man introduced himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu, and alleged that he had been stopped by some officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

"Police investigations, so far, have established that the man who has been arrested and is in police custody, is indeed called Patrick Asiedu, he is an Uber driver and not a Doctor," portions of the statement read.

Police explained further that after probing the claims, they found that the whole story as narrated in the audio that went viral and triggered disaffection for its personnel is false.

Police said a sensitive part of the audio that alleged that there was even a "military intervention and alleged fight between the police officers and the military" was also false.

"It's a total fabrication by the suspect," police stressed in the statement.

According to police, Patrick Asiedu eventually confessed, after his arrest, that he once witnessed a similar incident like he narrated in the audio.

Police stated further that another viral audio has come their attention and they have started investigations.

Patrick Asiedu is currently going through the process to be heard in court, police said.

