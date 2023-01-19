An officer of the Ghana Prisons Service has appealed to individuals and organisations to help some prison inmates to pay fines that have landed them in jail

ASP Bukari said some people, mainly the youth, are in prison because they are unable to pay fines as low as GH¢250

Bukari says this will significantly help decongest the prisons, some of which have overrun their capacity by over 2,500 more inmates

Ashanti Region public relations officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, ASP Richard Bukari, has said congestion at the correctional facility in the region and other parts of the country is worsening.

Bukari said some of the correctional facilities have overrun their intake capacities by over 2,500 inmates.

“Some youth are serving various jail terms at the prison facilities in the region for not being able to settle court fines as low as GH¢250, a situation creating congestion at some facilities,” Starr News quotes the prison boss in a report.

According to him, a facility built to contain 450 inmates now has over 3,000 inmates.

He wants rights activists, philanthropists, and other organisations to settle some of the paltry court fines that have landed some youths in prison.

He said this will also help decongest the prisons.

He said decongestiion will “allow those serving longer jail sentences to have space,” Bukari said.

