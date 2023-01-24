Aside from the incriminating accounts in Deborah Adablah's suit against First Atlantic Bank and Ernest Nimako, her demands are also interesting

She wants her former lover to pay for her accommodation for two years as he had promised before their love fell on the rocks

She also wants the ownership of a car purchased for her during their amorous relationship transferred into her name

Deborah Adablah’s suit against First Atlantic Bank and one Ernest Nimako identified as Chief Finance Officer of the bank is full of interesting claims, but also curious demands.

Deborah Seyram Adablah claims in the suit filed at the Accra High Court that she was a national service personnel at the bank a few years ago, but after pressure by Nimako to have sex with her she gave in.

She said they later started a romantic relationship until demands for unnatural carnal knowledge from her former boss and lover strained their relationship.

According to her, the top hierarchy of the bank knew about her amorous relationship with the CFO of First Atlantic Bank but did nothing to stop it.

Furthermore, she alleged that the bank has even taken active part in using her and other junior female staff of the bank to bait wealthy businessmen to open accounts with the popular bank.

What Deborah Seyram Adablah wants from the court

Deborah is making the following claims against her former boss and First Atlantic Bank, and prays that the court delivers justice for the exploitation she has been subjected to:

a) An order that her former boss transfers title of car No. GC 7899-21 which was purchased for during their amorous relationship into her name and an order directed at DVLA to Register the car into her name of as the owner.

b) She said spend some GHS10,000.00 to repair the vehicle which Ernest Nimako promised to refund to the plaintiff but failed. She wants the court to compel the First Atlantic Bank CFO to refund that money

c) She also wants an order that Ernest Nimako pay her the following:

(i) An unspecified lump sum money to enable her to start a business to take care of herself as they agreed when the relationship began to fail

(ii) The remaining two years rent for her accommodation or to pay same amount for the remaining two years at the same rate at an alternative accommodation.

(ii) The outstanding arrears of her monthly allowance from July 2022 to the date of judgment by the court and pay all medical expenses as a result of the side effects of the Family Planning treatment.

(iii) General damages against First Atlantic Bank and Ernest Nimako..

d) She also wants the court to grant any other relief (s) it deems necessary including legal cost.

The things we learned from suit against First Atlantic Bank and Ernest Nimako

