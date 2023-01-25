Afia Schwarzenegger has added her voice to the ongoing scandal involving the CFO of First Atlantic Bank and Deborah Adablah

In a video on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger said the lady has made a daring statement to men regardless of what the court outcome will be

She also reveals plans to file a lawsuit against persons who have wronged her under similar circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa has also aired her views on the love scandal involving a Chief Financial Officer of First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako and a young lady called Deborah Seyram Adablah.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @futurefhord, Afia Schwarzenegger said the move by the lady to sue the man for failing to honour the terms of their relationship is a wise decision hence she is going a take a cue from that.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Deborah Adablah and Ernest Nimako Photo credit @ sweet_maaame_adwoa/Instagram @Queen Afia Schwar/Facebook

Source: UGC

In her own case, Afia said she is ready to sue some seven men.

“By next week I will also be suing seven men at seven different courts” she said

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She added people who do not want to be in the headlines for all the wrong reasons should reach out to her and settle the matter as soon as possible.

“If you don’t want to be on the front page like this, come and pay what you owe”

Lady files lawsuit against former boss after a failed relationship

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for forcing her to enter into an amorous relationship.

Deborah alleged that although the relationship of an amorous nature continued for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

"Plaintiff avers that, the relationship started as a result of a persistent sexual harassment and abuse by the 1st Defendant [Nimako], a superior officer who wielded a lot of power which the plaintiff finally gave in without which she would have found working in the 2nd Defendant [bank] office a nightmare." she alleged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh