The details from the suit against First Atlantic Bank and one Ernest Nimako contains many interesting details

Deborah Adablah is claiming that she was harassed with sex by her former boss Nimako until she gave in

She also claims that the bank has in the past used ladies like herself and others to bait businessmen into opening an account with the bank

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Deborah Seyram Adablah's serious allegations against First Atlantic Bank and a manager at the bank, Ernest Nimako, has gone viral on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, eliciting reactions online.

The suit filed at an Accra High Court on January 23, 2023 contains revealing happenings at the bank and claims against Nimako, said to be the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at the bank.

L-R: Deborah Adablah, the first page of her writ and the entrance of a First Atlantic Bank branch. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has compiled the following details from the eight-page suit that has been trending on Facebook and Twitter:

1. Deborah Adablah claims Ernest Nimako subjected her to incessant sexual harassment until she gave in

Deborah Seyram Adablah claims she entered into the romantic relationship with the CFO of First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Nimako, against her will.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She said "the relationship started as a result of a persistent sexual harassment and abuse by the 1st Defendant [Nimako], a superior officer who wielded a lot of power which the plaintiff finally gave in without which she would have found working in the 2nd Defendant [bank] office a nightmare."

2. Senior Officers at First Atlantic Bank constantly engage in sexual relationship with National Service personnel and other junior staff

According to Deborah Adablah, when she started working at the Ridge West office of First Atlantic Bank, she observed persistent sexual harassment by senior male officers against female workers of the bank especially National Service personnel.

According to her every 'big' male boss at the bank has a romantic partner who is a junior female staff. She claims sometimes the bosses interchange the ladies.

"And if you failed to give in to their demands, your life in the bank is made unhappy, uncomfortable and unfriendly to work in," she averred in her writ of summons.

3. Top managers at First Atlantic Bank know about the sexual harassments and immoral romantic relationship between superiors and junior staff

Deborah Adablah claims that the bank was well aware of the sexual harassment and abuse by the bank's superiors against junior female workers but failed to act.

She even claimed that the bank has a secret policy of using young and attractive female staff like herself as bait to get rich businessmen to open account at the bank.

4. Ernest Nimako allegedly prevented Deborah Adablah from getting a job with the bank

The lady averred in her suit against First Atlantic Bank and Ernest Nimako that after she ended her NSS, she was eligible to be on contract at the bank but Ernest asked her to stay home.

She said she listened to her former boss and quit the job after he made the following promises:

a. Divorce his wife and marry her

b. Lump sum working capital to start a business

c. Pay for her accommodation for three years

d. Buy her a car

c. Pay her 3,000 a month

d. Pay for her medical and other bills

e. Buy her a ring

Deborah avers in her writ that Ernest has partially fulfilled these promises.

5. Ernest Nimako allegedly had complete control of Deborah

Deborah claims her former boss turned lover had complete control of her affairs and even installed a security camera and other security devices at her residence to monitor her movement.

She said even the car he bought for her even had a tracking device that could stop the vehicle at anytime.

6. Why Ernest Nimako's relationship with Deborah strained

She said her "Parlor relationship" with Ernest Nimako began to strain after she refused him “unnatural” carnal knowledge. Deborah claims she refused to give in to demands for those demands because they flout Ghana's laws and she found them immoral.

7. Ernest Nimako and Deborah Adablah reached an agreement for parting compensation

She said by July 2022, they had realised that their romantic relationship had strained beyond repairs so they reached an agreement for compensation to for her.

However, Deborah claims Nimako refused and even tried to take back the vehicle he bought for her with force.

Suit hits First Atlantic Bank Boss after failed romantic relationship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Deborah Seyram Adablah has been causing a stir online on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 after details of her suit against First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at hit the internet.

Deborah Adablah is claiming that persistent harassment from her former superior, Ernest Nimako, eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him

But she feels the bank, First Atlantic Bank, failed to act on the forced sexual relationship and stop same, but instead used her and other ladies at the bank as bait to get wealthy businessmen to open accounts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh