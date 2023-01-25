A relationship advisor has lauded the actions taken by a young lady who sued her former boss for breaking up with her on unfavorable terms

In a tweet on the matter, Abena Manokekame said such a lawsuit would prevent married men from cheating on their wives

Netizens who saw the post agreed with her on her assertion whereas others chided the man

A Ghanaian relationship advisor has waded into the ongoing saga regarding a young lady who has sued her former boss after their amorous relationship collapsed.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena Manokekame tweeted that the actions of the said lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah against the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank, Kwasi Nimako, would serve as a deterrent to married men who have side chicks.

She said henceforth, married men would know that going in for side chicks may come with serious consequences.

“If side chicks sued their married boyfriends the way this lady is doing, married men would sit up. You say you want to chase everything in skirts? One day, the skirt will chase you in court” she twitted on Wednesday.

Her comments elicited a lot of responses from netizens, many of whom agreed with her and supported the actions of the lady.

@yayraeagles

She indeed has a good case

@D_hushie

Dating someone without marrying, when sued fr compensation, can be won. How more promised to marry, but never did. Genuinely the lady has a case, let's not consider her character.

@madwoanima

The way some of these big men are doing with these young women, posterity will judge them

@afr_child

Sugar daddies have saved a lot of families in this economy than any other government,in fact no social intervention program by any government can be compared to it

Lady sues former boss after a failed relationship

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a lady, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has filed a suit against First Atlantic Bank and her former boss at the bank at the Accra High Court for compelling her to enter into an amorous relationship that spanned many months.

She claimed, although the relationship of an amorous nature persisted for many months, Ernest Nimako failed to honour the terms of their relationship.

"Plaintiff avers that, the relationship started as a result of a persistent sexual harassment and abuse by the 1st Defendant [Nimako], a superior officer who wielded a lot of power which the plaintiff finally gave in without which she would have found working in the 2nd Defendant [bank] office a nightmare." she alleged.

