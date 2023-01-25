Deborah Adablah, the lady at the centre of the lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, was willing to settle out of court

In a video which was recorded about four months ago, Adablah disclosed her readiness to forgive her alleged partner for offending

The reconciliatory message did not yield the desired results hence her decision to sue Nimako and the bank over the alleged relationship which she claims to have been forced

Deborah Seyram Adablah, the young lady who sued her former boss, Kwasi Nimako, over an alleged relationship was willing to forgive him.

In August 2022, the young lady sent a reconciliatory message indicating her willingness to let sleeping dogs lie.

Deborah Adablah sued Kwasi Nimako over a failed relationship Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Deborah Adablah's suit against Kwasi Nimako

Adablah caused a stir online after going up against Nimako, the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of First Atlantic Bank.

The young who worked at the bank's head office as a national service person under Nimako sued him and the bank over an alleged romantic affair.

According to the young lady, persistent harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

In her suit, Adablah claimed her former boss failed to fulfill some of his promises to her including the payment of monthly a allowance of GHC3,000 which he stopped in July 2022.

She also accused him of pulling up moves to take away a Honda Civic vehicle he bought for her and ended up causing an accident and damaging the car.

Video of Deborah's message to Nimako

Adablah's suit suggests the supposed relationship with Nimako was strained by July 2022. The message was thus an attempt to reconcile their differences.

In the video which has been sighted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa she was heard saying:

"I'm still ready to forgive you. Make up your mind, sit down, and call me. There is no shame in this. People do worse mistakes than you did. So don't let your ego dictate to you."

See the video below:

Photos of Deborah Adablah surface online

Meanwhile, photos of Deborah Seyram Adablah have flooded social media since the news of the lawsuit went viral.

When the copy of the lady's suit dropped online, not many people knew what it was all about or the face to put to it but has now been discovered.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the lady to be a pretty woman who is very bubbly.

