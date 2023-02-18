It has emerged that Christian Atsu was scheduled to leave Turkey hours before the earthquake that killed him and thousands of others struck on February 6, 2023

Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek has disclosed that because Atsu scored a crucial goal in the club's game against Kasimpasa, he was asked to stay so he could play in the next game

According to a report by Goal on February 17, 2023 Atsu's flight outside Turkey was scheduled for 11pm on Sunday, and the earthquake happened at 4am at the dawn on Monday

Christian Atsu would have been alive if he had not decided at the last minute to cancel a flight out of Turkey, his club revealed days before news on Saturday, February 18, 2023, that his body has been pulled out from the rubble.

At the time a search was ongoing to find the Ghanaian international, the administrative manager for his team in Turkey Hatayspor told Turkish media that Atsu cancelled a plan to fly out of Turkey on the night the incident happened.

L-R: An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay after the earthquake, and a shot of Atsu playing in Hatayspor jersey. Source: Getty Images.

Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek reportedly disclosed that Atsu cancelled his plans because of a thrilling last-minute victory he secured for his side against Kasimpasa.

"He didn't play against Gaziantep FK, but scored a last-minute goal in the Kasımpasa match. Actually, he was going abroad to visit his family. But when he played well and scored, he cancelled his ticket. The earthquake happened on his happiest day. He had a flight at 11 pm. Cancelled the ticket. There was an earthquake at 4 am. Absolutely a tragedy," Goal quoted the administrative manager in a report published Friday, February 17, 2023.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle winger had been missing for 12 days before news on February 18 confirmed he has been found dead.

The devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people in both Syria and Turkey.

Video of last career goal of Atsu trends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the last goal Atsu scored before he died in the devastating earthquake in Turkey has been trending.

The video captures Atsu scoring from a difficult free-kick position on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa to put his side Hatayspor in a last-minute 1-0 lead.

Atsu's body was pulled from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, many days after an earthquake that also claimed the lives of thousands of other people.

