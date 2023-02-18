The last goal that Ghanaian international Christian Atsu scored before he died in the devastating earthquake in Turkey has emerged

The video captures Atsu scoring from a difficult free kick position on Sunday, February 5, 2023, against Kasimpasa to put his side Hatayspor in a last-minute 1-0 lead

Atsu's body was pulled from the rubble on Saturday, February 18, many days after an earthquake that also claimed the lives of at least 30,000 people

As the sad news that Christian Atsu's body has been pulled from rubble hit Ghanaians and the football community hard on Saturday, February 18, 2023, a video of his last career goal has been trending amid a huge outpouring of tributes.

In the video, the former Chelsea and Newcastle playmaker can be kicking a low ball past the opponent's wall and scoring from the difficult freekick position to put his Turkish club Hatayspor in a last-minute 1-0 lead.

According to ESPN, Atsu secured the winner for this team against Kasimpasa in the 97th minute.

He scored that goal, which will be his last career goal, just a few hours after the magnitude 9.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on the dawn of Monday, February 6, 2023, took his life and those of thousands of others.

Atsu was reported missing many days after the devastating earthquake that has now claimed at least 30,000 other lives and displaced a significant population in the affected provinces, including Hatay.

Many people, especially Atsu's family had been hoping for a miracle as news of people being pulled alive from rubble five days after the earthquake hit news headlines.

Ghanaians were hoping Atsu would be found alive

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ghanaians were hoping that the popular Black Stars winger would be found safe and sound many days after he went missing.

These hopeful sentiments were triggered by the news that a two-month-old baby survived the unfortunate earthquake after more than five full days.

Many social media users in Ghana expressed thoughts of hope following the new update from Turkey.

