Christian Atsu scored a number of beautiful goals even at the tail end of his career that was truncated by the Turkey and Syria Earthquake

A collection of his goals have been making waves online as netizens are admiring him for his successes

Some of them mentioned that Ghanaians should have celebrated him more when he was alive

Ghanaian international and former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu's career was cut short by the unfortunate natural disaster that claimed tens of thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria.

Before his untimely demise, however, Christian was still enjoying himself on the field of play, scoring spectacular goals every now and then for his clubs.

Even on the eve of the earthquake, he pulled off an amazing shot from a set-piece that gave his club Hatayspor a much needed last-minute victory.

A collection of Christian Atsu's best goals from 2016 to 2023 has been made into a video highlighting his big moments, as a way of celebrating his life and talent, even in this difficult moment.

@Ghanayesu who shared the video online, gave thousands of Ghanaians an opportunity to pay another round of respect to the late superstar and his profound footballing prowess.

He captioned the video:

This is Christian Atsu’s goals from 2016 to 2023. Man was very entertaining. RIP LEGEND.

Below are some comments from Ghanaians who took some time to watch the video.

@__niikotey__ indicated:

The freekicks he scored. Man I’m forken sad

@angabirano027 mentioned:

Rest in peace #christian astu..It's shame on fast they tracked his whereabouts...it's shame for entire football fraternity that they couldnt try their best to save his life .. shame shame... shame to afcon, Newcastle, shame to Turkish league, scheme to uefa, fifa etc.

@Jacksank5 stated:

I never saw this guy ….you guys should learn. Giving flowers to people when they are alive

Watch the video below:

Atsu almost escaped earthquake but cancelled decision to leave at last minute

In a new development, Christian Atsu's club revealed days before word broke on Saturday, February 18, 2023, that his body had been recovered from the wreckage that he had abruptly canceled a ticket out of Turkey and that he would still be alive.

Atsu canceled a flight out of Turkey on the night of the event, according to Turkish media, which was reported at the time the hunt was underway to find the Ghanaian international.

According to reports from Hatayspor Administrative Manager Fatih Ilek, Atsu canceled his plans due to an exciting last-second victory he earned for his team against Kasimpasa.

