The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has cautioned motorists against driving with tinted windows

According to the Authority, the caution is necessary for drivers to have good visibility, especially in the dusty weather conditions associated with Harmattan

The DVLA said it would begin roadside checks to ensure people comply with their orders

Motorists have been urged to avoid the usage of tinted windows while driving.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), car owners are to note it is illegal and unlawful to have tinted windows.

A collage of a tinted driving window and some police officers on snap checks Image Credit: @modernghanaweb @fkocloo

Source: Facebook

DVLA cautions drivers against tinting their windows

A statement dated February 23, 2023, issued by the Authority, said the move has become necessary for drivers to have good visibility, especially in the dusty weather conditions associated with Harmattan.

It also reminded drivers that the appropriate laws of the land frown on the usage of tinted windows.

“It is important to maintain good visibility while driving; therefore, the Authority advises against using tinted glass, which can reduce the quality of vision, especially in dusty weather conditions. The Authority also want to remind drivers of Regulation 67 (3) (4) of the Road Traffic Regulation L. I 2180 prohibits driving a motor vehicle with tinted windows and front windscreen.”

DVLA to clamp down on tinted windows

The Authority also noted that in the coming days, it would ensure compliance by conducting roadside checks to ensure that all safety measures, including removing tint from vehicles, are adhered to.

Netizens have been reacting to the caution, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Paul Kingsley Yao Kosivi

Noted, the authorities must enforce the taunted glass law

Tony Ekow Mills

But DVLA boss car is tinted what country !

Sylvester Adutwum

Ask the government for modern equipments for testing and inspection of our vehicles on the road than these unnecessary issue. Most trucks in Ghana are not tested or inspected, but are given road worthy certificate to kill innocent Ghanaians.

Delali JO

Even though it’s unlawful drive to DVLA and see the car windows of the staff

Jidula Dela

Let the MPs & Presidential cars fix their own first then the others will follow

