President Nana Akufo-Addo has said coups are not the solution to Africa’s political and economic problems

The president has thus called on the international community to help send a clear decisive statement to coup plotters on the African continent

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, on Friday, 17th February 2024, he said Africa has gained notoriety for coups which is very worrying

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rallied the international community to help send a clear decisive statement to people on the African continent harbouring intentions of overthrowing their governments.

According to him, coups are not the solution to Africa’s political, economic and security challenges.

Akufo-Addo: Africa has gained notoriety for coups

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, on Friday, February 17, 2024, he said Africa has gained notoriety for coups at the least provocation which is very worrying.

“Statements condemning coups alone without corresponding action will, however, achieve little or nothing, as witnessed in recent times. This problem requires collective agreement, effective deterrence, bold action and, equally important, adequate preventive measures.”

He also noted that the 2019 Annual Risk of Coup Report had earned Africa an unsavoury statistic as the continent with the most coup d’états.

The president’s commentary has drawn varied reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

@ajano_coop

It may be time for Africa to normalize governments stepping down/ resigning when they realize that they are unable to fulfill the needs of their constituents, that way another person can bring fresh new ideas to the table and coups will be avoided

@Ume_Chuku

Is he paranoid ... he keeps talking about coups Job once said " what I feared most came upon me "

@felix_tabiim

He should know that the people are not happy with how he and his closed alliances have taken from our personal pockets, savings and investments just because of their selves-serving!

@MICTATSI

Whiles our President message is clear,acceptable,and welcoming, why is he not sighting the coup his father's people did against Dr Kwame Nkrumah 1966? It no denying the fact that,1966 coup set Ghana backward than any other one.

@MrDart19

Just as coups aren't the solution to africa's problems, leaders like him and the kind of govt he pesides over aren't either. The sheer arrogance and unapologetic attitude of his govt. is sickening.

Source: YEN.com.gh