President Akufo-Addo has beefed up Ghana’s security by handing over some equipment to the police service

These include 600 motorbikes, 100 Toyota Hilux pickup vehicles, and 6 armoured personnel carriers, among others

At a handing-over ceremony on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the president also commissioned some infrastructure projects at the police headquarters

Ghana’s Police Service has received some equipment meant to beef up security in the country.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, presented motorbikes, pickup vehicles, and armoured cars to the service.

Akufo-Addo reiterates government's commitment to retool police

According to him, the presentation of the equipment is evidence of his government’s commitment to continually retool the service, which plays a critical role in the development of the country.

A post on the official social media handle of the service gave a breakdown of the types of equipment which are to be used by the Formed Police Units (FPUs) in all regions of the country.

“The types of equipment handed over to the Police Administration by His Excellency the President include six hundred (600) motorbikes, one hundred (100) Toyota Hilux pickup vehicles, and six (6) Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) known as Marauders.”

Akufo-Addo commissions infrastructure projects at police headquarters

The handing-over ceremony also saw the commissioning of some infrastructural projects at the national headquarters of the police, including the main Headquarters Gate, the CID Gate, the ICT Gate, and the main CID block.

The post has garnered 1.6K reactions so far, some of which have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

Gifty Kropa

I pray and hope this vehicles and motorcycle will be distributed to the various regions under police administration for equal and effective running of the service.GPS is not only in accra.well done to the President and the police administration

Emmanuel Owusu Ansah

As much the government is doing its best to resource the service , you need to also check the maintenance aspect of the service which is poor .

Berty Boy

God bless Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nipa b3y33bi na woanb3y3 nyinaa, smtyms de giving isn’t the problem buh de maintenance, buh I trust dampare for dat u won’t let state property go astray

Ebenezer Nyarko Asare

Good one and I pray for maintenance culture to keep both vehicles and motorcycles on roads for proper operations

Winfred Edem Gedza

I like the fact that the police can be seen everywhere especially those with the motor bikes.. There is a major improvement in the police service. Kudos

